NSA Ajit Doval Speaks To Jake Sullivan Over Afghanistan Crisis As India Hastens Evacuation

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to his US counterpart Jake Sullivan on Monday evening over the present situation in Afghanistan, sources told Republic TV. This assumes significance as many Indians are still waiting to fly out of the war-torn country. As per sources, the Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying 46 personnel left Kabul yesterday after the telephonic conversation between the two NSAs. At present, evacuation operations have recommenced at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter has been secured by the US military.

In another development, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken dialled External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the recent developments in Afghanistan. The EAM stated that he is continuously monitoring the situation in Kabul and urged everyone to provide accurate information about Indians stuck there at a dedicated phone number and mobile number of the MEA Afghanistan Cell. Moreover, Jaishankar asserted that he would raise concerns about the situation in Afghanistan during his engagements at the United Nations on August 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy staff, their families and security personnel have safely left Kabul amid concerns over their safety following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Sources added that the Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft with more than 120 Indians will first land in Jamnagar and then fly to Delhi after refuelling. On the other hand, the other Indian nationals stranded in the country are likely to be repatriated in a day or two according to sources.

US president defends Afghanistan approach

Even as US president Joe Biden remained firm on ending his country's military mission in Afghanistan by August 31, the Taliban captured 26 out of 34 provincial capitals beginning August 6. After the Taliban stormed into Kabul, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 7 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Kabul airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country.

Addressing the nation on late Monday, US President Joe Biden defended his administration's decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. Maintaining that 'nation building' was never the aim of the US, he blamed the Afghan leaders and military for failing to resist the Taliban surge. At the same time, he warned the Taliban of a befitting response if the terror outfit tried to attack US personnel or disrupt evacuation operations.