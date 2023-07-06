NSA Ajit Doval To Host Saudi Islamic Scholar As Part Of Interfaith Dialogue

In a major dialogue outreach to the Islamic world, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval would be hosting Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdul Karim Al Issa, President of the Muslim World League, in New Delhi next week from July 10-11. Al Issa is also a former Justice Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in that role, was credited with overseeing key legislative reforms in Saudi Arabia that empowered women and liberalised many personal laws. Known for his promotion of a moderate version of Islam, Al Issa also heads the Centre for Responsible Leadership and actively works to promote interfaith dialogue.

NSA Doval and Al Issa would be jointly addressing a gathering of religious scholars, academics, media, and society at the Indo-Islamic Cultural Centre on Tuesday (July 11). In his address, the globally known voice of moderate Islam is expected to speak on dialogue between civilizations, religious tolerance, intercultural communication, non-violence, and religious pluralism. The scholar would also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani, and possibly President Droupadi Murmu.

Dr. Mohammed is known globally as an opponent of the ‘clash of civilizations' thesis and is commended for promoting peace and harmony through dialogue.

Last year, Al Issa was given the honour of delivering the Hajj sermon from the pulpit of Nimra Mosque in Mecca by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, who is also the custodian of the two holy mosques in Mecca.

(Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League & Former Minister of Justice of Saudi Arabia | Image: Republic)

In January 2020, he led a delegation to the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, to mark the 75th anniversary of the camp's liberation from Nazis. Under Dr al-Issa's guidance, MWL arranged a discussion and debate forum in Riyadh in May 2022 titled "Forum on Common Values among Religious Followers" where the participants denounced the idea of an 'inevitable clash of civilizations' due to religious issues. The Charter of Makkah, endorsed in 2019 by 1,000 religious scholars representing 128 countries, was an effort led by the Muslim World League under Dr al-Issa to create a set of principles that support anti-extremism, religious and cultural diversity, tolerance and legislation against hate and violence.

Al Issa's visit the latest in NSA Doval's outreach

The scholar's India visit is part of the NSA’s efforts to establish a cross-cultural dialogue with religious leaders from the Muslim world aimed at fostering a spirit of sharing moderate values. Earlier, as part of efforts to create bridges with the Islamic world, Doval had hosted his Indonesian counterpart Mohammed Mahfud Mahmodin, who is also known for his persuasive positions on moderate Islam, in New Delhi last year.

The outreach has seen NSA establishing direct linkages with the leadership of almost all Muslim nations in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, and has resulted in not just better cultural understandings, but also strategic spin-offs.

The coordination between security agencies of India and their counterparts in these nations has resulted in over 100 fugitives of law getting repatriated back to India. Intelligence sharing on terror networks too has improved over the years as part of the dialogue that Doval has been holding with these countries.

It must be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the highest civilian honours by most of the Muslim countries in the Middle East including Saudi Arabia and the UAE as an appreciation of his governance that treats every citizen with equality.