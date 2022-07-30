NSA Doval Attends Inter-faith Meet, Asserts Unity Message Amid 'forces Creating Acrimony'

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, at an inter-faith meeting, said the country is progressing but it is being hampered by some forces spreading negativity. He added that the factions, who are trying to create hatred, were causing repercussions both inside and outside the country. NSA Doval also expressed his displeasure at people not raising their voices against such forces.

NSA Doval, on July 30, attended an interfaith meet as a part of the government's outreach to maintain inter-faith harmony. The conference was attended by organisations from different faiths including Sufi organisations. Hazrath Syed Naseeruddin Chishty, the chairperson of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, was the key attendee at the conference.

'Country's development will benefit people from all walks of life'

There are specific forces in the country who are creating animosity between people, said Doval. "We should secure the unity of the country. We should march forward as a strong nation. The pace at which India is progressing since the last many years, it will benefit people from all religions and from all walks of life. However, certain factions are trying to create an acrimonious environment, which has an adverse effect on the country's progress."

Doval delved further on the national consequences of spreading negativity and said, "The activities undertaken as a part of creating conflicts in the name of religion, ideology affects the whole country. It has implications both inside and outside the country."

'People don't raise voice to the required extent'

In a direct remark to the attendees, he reasoned and stated the responsible forces in the community are not vocal about issues. "A large group of people like you may be are not able to raise your voice, as desired."

In order to face the challenging situation, "We cannot remain to be silent spectators. We will have to raise our voices, unite ourselves and also rectify any mistaken ideas. We will have to reach out to children, and elderly in every house to spread the message that we are proud of our country, where every citizen has the right to practice his religion."