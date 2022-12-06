NSA Doval Chairs India-Central Security Meet On Afghanistan, Countering Terror Financing

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday met his counterparts from Central Asian countries in New Delhi for a security meeting amid the evolving humanitarian and security situation in Afghanistan. The meeting also focused on the ways to deal with the threat of terrorism emerging from that country. Five Central Asia countries that attended the meeting are--Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

'Afghanistan is an important issue concerning us all': NSA Ajit Doval

At the beginning of the meeting, NSA Doval stated, "We meet at a time of great churn and international relations and uncertainty about the future. A peaceful, secure, and prosperous Central Asia is in our common interest. Afghanistan is an important issue concerning us all. India's concerns and objectives with regard to immediate priorities and the way forward are similar to those of many of us around the table."

NSA Doval asserted that countering terror financing is a priority for all and advised all UN members to refrain from offering any sort of support to those involved in terrorist activities. "Persistence of terrorist networks in Afghanistan is a matter of concern. Financing is the lifeblood of terrorism and countering terror financing should be a priority for all of us. All UN members should refrain from providing support to entities involved in terrorist acts," he added.

The Indian NSA stressed maintaining connectivity among the Central Asian countries ensuring participation and transparency. "Connectivity with Central Asian countries remains a key priority for India. We stand ready to cooperate, invest and build connectivity in the region. While expanding connectivity it is important to ensure that the initiatives are consultative, transparent & participatory, said NSA Doval.

Kyrgyzstan Secy Security Council Marat Imankulov said, "Central Asian countries and India have a common interest in developing measures to combat terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking & in resolving the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on peace, security & stability in the region".

NSA Doval welcomes dignitaries at India-Central Asia meeting

Before the commencement of the meeting, NSA Doval personally welcomed all the advisors and secretaries of Central Asian countries

Delhi | NSA Ajit Doval welcomes dignitaries to the first India-Central Asia meeting of the National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils. The meeting will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/W7lqc2YiGE — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit in virtual format on January 27, 2022, which was attended by the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. This first India-Central Asia coincided with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Central Asian countries.

During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi and the Central Asian Leaders discussed the next steps in taking India-Central Asia relations to new heights. During the summit, the leaders had agreed to institutionalize the Summit mechanism by deciding to hold it every two years.

