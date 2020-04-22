NSA Doval Orders 3 'post-Covid' National Security Scenario Studies; Will Report To PM Modi

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to deadly coronavirus pandemic, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has ordered a post-COVID-19 national security study. NSA Doval has constituted three teams under three deputy NSAs to produce documents post-study to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The post-COVID-19 report will mainly study the possible situation of the country after the lockdown ends. It will focus on the economic impact of COVID-19 and on social harmony. A separate study will also be made to study countries such as China, Pakistan and how are they coping with the COVID-19 situation. Also, various wargaming scenarios will be looked after for the post lockdown period. Lastly, a comprehensive road map will be presented to the PM in the reports.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended a nationwide lockdown until 3 May to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement came on what was to be the last day of the initial lockdown, which began on 25 March.

Under the lockdown, only essential businesses - such as groceries and pharmacies - are allowed to remain open. City transport services are limited to emergency staff and those with special travel passes. All trains and flights have been suspended, with relaxations being afforded very gradually.

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to 19,984, including 15,474 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,869 patients are cured/discharged while 640 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

