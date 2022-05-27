NSA Doval Sends Strong Message To Taliban At Regional Security Dialogue On Afghanistan

The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday said that India has always stood by the people of Afghanistan. Doval was speaking at the 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan at Dushanbe, Tajikistan along with national security advisers from Tajikistan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and China. Discussing the situation in Afghanistan, NSA Doval sent a strong message to the Taliban and emphasised the importance of empowering Kabul to counter-terror and enhance global security.

Republic on Friday accessed inside details of the 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Dushanbe, where NSA Ajit Doval sent a strong message to the Taliban. Discussing the situation in Afghanistan and the region with his regional counterparts, Doval noted that India remains an important stakeholder in the Taliban-ruled country and the special relationship with the people of Afghanistan over centuries will guide India’s approach. He said that “nothing” would change India’s stand in the country.

Over 5,00,000 doses of Covaxin sent to Afghanistan: NSA Doval

NSA Doval, while speaking at the dialogue, said that India has focused on infrastructure, connectivity and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan over the decades. He stated that India has already provided 17000 metric tonnes of wheat out of a total commitment of 50,000 MT to Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover. He also informed that New Delhi sent over 5,00,000 doses of Covaxin, 13 tons of essential life-saving medicines, 60 million doses of polio vaccine as well as winter clothing to the country.

Furthermore, Doval urged his counterparts for a collective effort to help the people of Afghanistan to rebuild a prosperous nation. Speaking at the high-level Dialogue, that examined the regional security situation in Afghanistan, NSA Doval reiterated the need for a coordinated international response to the country's humanitarian needs.

Doval further emphasised the need to assist Afghans in promoting peace, security, and stability in the region. Amid reports on the human rights violations of Afghan women, the NSA said that the need for representation of all sections of Afghan society, including women and minorities was important. It is pertinent to note that the third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan was hosted by India in November 2021, where the members had discussed and executed several steps to support the Afghan people after the country’s takeover by the Taliban.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD/ PTI