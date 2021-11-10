NSA-level Meeting On Afghanistan Hosted By India Underway, Ajit Doval Opens Discussion

Two months after the Taliban took control of Kabul, India is now holding the third edition of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan. The NSA-level meeting presided by Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor is now underway in New Delhi. National Security Advisers/Secretaries of Security Councils of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan are taking part in the dialogue.

Opening the talk, Ajit Doval said that India is honoured to host the dialogue. “It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue today. We have been keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region,” Doval said.

Countries raise concern over Afghanistan situation

Following up on the talks regarding the situation in Afghanistan, NSA Doval said, “This is a time for close consultations amongst us, greater cooperation & interaction &cooperation among the regional countries. I'm confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful&will contribute to help people of Afghanistan &enhance or collective security.” He was soon backed by Karim Massimov, Chairman, Kazakhstan National Security Committee and the Security Council of Tajikistan, who raised concern about the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

Image: ANI