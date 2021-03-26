NSA Nitin Gokhale Talks About Protests In Dhaka As PM Modi Visits Bangladesh

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, National Security Analyst Nitin Gokhale while outlining that there are still some sections in Bangladesh that possess some grievances against India, asserted that the countries must look into the root cause of these grievances, and should accordingly frame strategies to overcome them before they become mainstream.

Talking about the protests that took place in the country ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh, he said, "Some people have held anti-Indian sentiments for over 50 years now, and so I am not surprised that protests have taken place in Dhaka even before the visit, and even today."

PM Modi arrives at Dhaka

PM Modi arrived at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport, clad in a Khadi Mujib jacket on Friday and was received by his counterpart in Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her council of Ministers. The news of his arrival was shared on his official Twitter handle soon after.

Landed in Dhaka. I thank PM Sheikh Hasina for the special welcome at the airport. This visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between our nations. pic.twitter.com/oWFydFH2BG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2021

Thereafter, he went to National Martyr's Memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. At the visitor's book at the memorial, he penned down a few lines which read, "I pray that the eternal flame at Savar, remains a lasting reminder of the noble victory of truth and courage over deceit and oppressions." He also planted an 'Arjun' sapling at the unmarked graves of the martyrs at the memorial ground.

PM Modi is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of his counterpart in Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. The invitation comes in connection with three very important events- the birth centenary of the country's founding leaders Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation and 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh.

This is PM Modi's first trip abroad after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.