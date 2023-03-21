NSA Slapped On Absconding 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh, the fugitive Waris Punjab De chief and a radical preacher, was booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on Tuesday, March 21, according to sources. Amritpal has been on the run after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown on March 18 on his organisation and arrested several of his key associates in and near Mehatpur village on the Jalandhar-Moga Road.

Amritpal managed to slip away from the police dragnet and has been missing since then. Many of his associates including his uncle have been arrested and shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail. While most of his associates were taken to Assam from Punjab on March 19, his uncle Harjit Singh was taken to Dibrugarh early on March 21, just a day after he surrendered before Jalandhar police on Monday.

Addressing the media, Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill further said the preacher was on the run and efforts were on to nab him. He said six FIRs have so far been registered and 114 people arrested in the crackdown against elements of the Waris Punjab De outfit.

"NSA can be invoked against him once he is arrested, and the rest of the facts will be made clear to you, said the IGP, while stating that police have a strong suspicion of an ISI angle and foreign funding.

Internet suspension to continue till March 23

Moreover, the internet will remain suspended in these districts of Punjab till March 23, 12 PM in the districts of Tarn Taran, Firozpur, Moga, Ajnala, parts of Amritsar, and Mohali. Besides these, internet suspension has been lifted in all other districts.



