Republic Report: Mumbai's NSCI Indoor Stadium Turns Covid Isolation Facility Overnight

Amid the alarming swell in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has converted the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) 'Dome' indoor stadium into a massive quarantine facility. In 24 hours the indoor stadium was converted into a quarantine facility housing at least 500 beds with plans of adding more beds. The BMC decided to convert the huge NSCI stadium into an isolation facility for those who may have come in contact with the COVID-19 positive patients.

While speaking with Republic TV's editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, the secretary of the NSCI stadium, Viren Shah, said, "Last week the BMC approached us to handover the NSCI to quarantine patients and we were willingly happy to assist them in all areas. The BMC has provided 500 beds, right now there are 250-300 beds."

