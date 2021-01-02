NSCN-K Chief Niki Sumi Joins Naga Peace Talks; State Govt Calls For Finality In 2021

In a major victory for the ongoing peace talks between Centre and Naga political organisations, NSCN/GRPN leader Gen (Retd.) Niki Sumi on Saturday, decided to co-operate with the Centre and engage in the Naga peace talks, inspite of reservations. Lauding his decision to join mainstream Nagaland, the BJP-NDPP state alliance - People's Democratic Alliance (PDA), urged Centre and the negotiating parties to expedite ongoing talks so that Indo-Naga settlement is realised in 2021. This development comes three days after Ministry of Home affairs (MHA) extended Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland for another six months, declaring the entire state a “disturbed area”.

NSCN's Niki Sumi joins Naga peace talks

Sumi calls for ceasefire

While calling for a ceasefire with the security forces Sumi released a statement reading, “I, as a Naga, cannot unilaterally go against the wishes and aspirations of our people and, consequent to our decision to give peace a chance, I might have hurt or let down the sentiments of a few which was never my intention. Therefore, I do request all to introspect on the wishes and aspirations of the Naga people to give peace a chance”.

Sumi is one of the main accused in the killing of 18 Indian Army personnel on June 4, 2015, when about 25 militants ambushed a convoy of 6 Dogra Regiment in Manipur's Chandel district. The NIA chargesheet said the attack was a conspiracy hatched by NSCN(K), KYKL and KCP, all banned outfits, as per reports. Sumi who was in Myanmar has now mysteriously returned to India.

The NSCN(K) split in July 2020 when Sumi, Nyamlang Konyak Naga, and Starson Lamkang Naga were reportedly expelled by the Yung Aung faction. While several other Naga factions have already joined the Working Committee, Sumi's group has now entered into ceasefire finding it difficult to survive due to the strict clampdown by the security forces. Recently, 50 insurgents belonging to the Naga militant outfit - NSCN(K) joined surrendered and joined mainstream Nagaland.

What are the Naga peace talks?

The long-standing demand of the Naga tribes is to create Greater Nagalim that comprises areas of neighbouring states, as well as Myanmar. After several rounds of talks, Centre in 2015 had signed the framework agreement of the Nagaland Peace Accord with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) to end the insurgency, with the details not disclosed. While the Centre has maintained the accords as 'historic' a three-way feud has erupted in the past year, as per reports.

Reportedly, NSCN(IM), the largest of the rebel groups, Governor and Interlocutor RN Ravi and the new National Naga Political Groups (NNPG) are in a midst of deadlock. Prime Minister's office stepped in after Thuingaleng Muivah, the general secretary of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) or NSCN(IM) while observing the Naga Independence Day, on August 14, claimed that when it signed the 2015 Nagaland Peace Accord, Centre agreed that 'Nagas will co-exist but not merge with India.' While NSCN-IM has demanded Ravi’s removal as the Centre’s interlocutor, the Governor made veiled attacks on the rebel group stating, 'armed gangs were running parallel governments in Nagaland'.

NSCN-IM, which has been engaged in peace negotiations with the Centre for the last 23 years, has alleged that Ravi was trying to divide the Naga people and "misled" the central government and a parliamentary standing committee on the framework agreement. It has also accused the Governor of converting a political issue into a law and order problem and adopting a 'stratagem' that resulted in the killing and arrest of its members. The Government's interlocutor and Nagaland Governor RN Ravi's silence over the issue has raised concerns in the Prime Minister's office.

