NSCN(I-M) Leader Thuingaleng Muivah In 'serious Condition', Airlifted To Dimapur

National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah was hospitalised on Friday, March 4, due to severe gastritis. The secessionist leader is reportedly in a 'serious condition' and was airlifted from the NSCN(I-M) General Headquarters in Nagaland's Hebron to a private hospital in Dimapur.

The 88-year-old is undergoing treatment at the Christian Institute of Health and Research (CIHSR) hospital in Dimapur, a top commander of the NSCN(I-M) told PTI. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), NSCN(I-M) sources said. More details on his health condition are awaited.

Muivah's role as principal negotiator

For years, Thuingaleng Muivah has been working as the principal negotiator with the Centre on the Naga political dialogue. In 2015, the NSCN(I-M) and Centre signed the Framework Agreement which was widely welcomed as a major breakthrough. The agreement signed in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came after 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 (when the ceasefire agreement was sealed), after decades of insurgency in Nagaland.

Today, we mark not merely the end of a problem but the beginning of a new future. #Nagaland http://t.co/23SUObuL4T pic.twitter.com/35x4ih8qQN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2015

However, controversy had followed after Muivah while observing the Naga Independence Day, on 14 August 2020, claimed that when it signed the Nagaland Peace Accord, the Centre agreed that "Nagas will co-exist but not merge with India."

"Recognise them or not, we have our own flag and constitution. Flag and constitution are ingredients of our recognised sovereign entity and the symbols of Naga nationhood. The Nagas must keep their flag and constitution," he said in an address to NSCN(IM) cadres.

Moreover, Muivah claimed that Nagaland Governor and interlocutor for talks, RN Ravi in 2019, said, "We respect and honour your flag and constitution. We do not say the government of India has rejected them, but let us finalise them at the earliest time."

After Ravi categorically ruled out a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas asserting that "endless negotiations under the shadow of guns is not acceptable", the NSCN(IM) sought his removal claiming that he was 'playing mischief' and had become a liability.

Despite parlays, a final solution is yet to be reached as the outfit's demand for a separate flag and constitution for Nagas has been turned down by the Union government.

