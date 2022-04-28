NSE Co-location Case: CBI Court Reserves Order On Bail Pleas Of Chitra Ramkrishna, Adviser

In the ongoing investigation of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location case, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday, April 28, reserved its order on the bail applications submitted by the prime accused persons in the case, namely former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna and her advisor, ex-Group Operating Officer (GOO) Arvind Subramanian.

The order was reserved by Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal after hearing the arguments presented by the duo under various CrPC Sections. The bail application moved by Chitra Ramkrishna under Section 439 of CrPC and the other filed by Arvind Subramanian under Sections 437 and 439 of CrPC was heard at length before the conclusion of the arguments. The court is expected to pronounce the order on bail applications on May 9 for both.

Court reserves order on bail applications of Chitra Ramkrishna, Arvind Subramanian

The CBI on April 21 filed the chargesheet against Ramkrishna and Subramanian in the matter. The chargesheet was filed a week after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids at multiple locations in the probe.



For the unversed, on March 24, a Delhi court rejected the bail application of the former NSE GOO, Anand Subramanian. He was arrested by the CBI on February 24 and was remanded to custodial interrogation. He was then sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 9. On the other hand, on March 14, the judicial custody of Chitra Ramkrishna, former MD and CEO of the NSE was extended till March 28. She was arrested on March 6.

NSE co-location case

The CBI is currently investigating the inappropriate dissemination of information from computer servers to stock brokers. In the co-location facility offered by the NSE, brokers could place their servers within the stock exchange premises providing them faster access to the markets. Some brokers in collusion with insiders allegedly manipulated the algorithm and the co-location facility to make profits.

On February 17, the Income Tax department raided ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna and Anand Subramanian, after the SEBI report had revealed that she had been guided by a mysterious spiritual guru for the last 20 years in key decisions on NSE.

The SEBI had penalised the NSE, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain and two other officials for lapses in hiring at the senior level. Ravi Narain was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NSE from April 1994 to March 2013, while Ramkrishna was MD and CEO of the NSE from April 2013 to December 2016. The market regulatory observed that the NSE and its top executives violated securities contract norms relating to the appointment of Subramanian as group operating officer and advisor to the managing director.

Image: PTI/ Pixabay