NSE Illegal Phone Tapping: Chitra Ramkrishna's ED Remand Extended By 4 Days By Delhi Court

A Delhi court on July 18 extended the remand of former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange, Chitra Ramkrishna, by four days in a money laundering case involving alleged phone tapping and snooping of employees of the stock exchange. This comes four days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Ramkrishna in the case, after getting permission for a probe by the court. She was earlier sent to four days of ED remand.

This came after the ED filed a money laundering case against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and ex-NSE top officials Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, just days after they were booked by the CBI. Both the central agencies named the former top cop, his Delhi-based firm iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, Ramkrishna and Narain, executive vice president Ravi Varanasi, and head Mahesh Haldipur, and others, in their complaints.

The alleged irregularities of secret surveillance were reported to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) by ED. Following this, the MHA ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the charges. Telephone tapping is illegal in this country, it can only be done with permission from the authorities concerned. The CBI informed that no permission was taken from the authority as per Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act.

NSE co-location scam Case

Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested in March while Anand Subramanian was arrested in February by the CBI. The CBI said that the accused Ramkrishna re-designated the post of Subramanian as GOO and advisor to MD by misusing her official position without bringing the same to NRC's notice and the board. The CBI is investigating the alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to the stockbrokers.

