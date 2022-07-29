NSE Phone Tapping Case: Former Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey Sent To ED Custody Till August 2

A Delhi court on July 29 sent former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the National Stock Exchange. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court passed the order after Pandey was produced before the court on the expiry of his ED custody. Arrested on July 20, Pandey was remanded to 9-day custody earlier.

Sanjay Pandey's ED custody extended

During the hearing of the case on Friday, ED had sought five-day custody of Pandey saying that in the case, more than 8-9 locations have been raided and the evidence is all with the CBI, also probing the case. The ED, which is probing the money laundering angle, reasoned that a statement of Pandey has to be taken on the evidence collected in the raids. Despite arguments put forth by Pandey's lawyer, the bench remanded the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to ED custody till August 2.

NSE snoopgate

The ED has filed a money laundering case against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and ex-NSE top officials Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain and Mahesh Haldipur under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to the probe agency, during the year 2009 to 2017, former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive Vice President Ravi Varanasi, and Head (Premises) Mahesh Haldipur and others conspired together to cheat NSE and its employees and for the said purpose, iSEC Services Pvt Ltd, a company associated with former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, was engaged for illegal interception of phone calls of NSE employees.

In the probe documents, the ED mentions how the NSE was allegedly provided with four Primary Rate Interface (PRI) Lines by iSec Services. "That M/s. iSec monitored/intercepted the calls of these four PRI lines used by employees of NSE. M/s. iSec also submitted copies of transcripts of conversations to the top management of NSE between 01.01.2009 to 13.02.2017," the Central agency said, adding that the reports were titled 'Monitoring Reports for Call Logs'.

The agency added, “Transcripts of these calls were provided by iSEC and received by the officials of NSE at the top level in breach of confidentiality and privacy of employees of NSE and thereby, caused wrongful gain of Rs 4.54 crore to iSEC as payment for this task and corresponding wrongful loss to NSE."

