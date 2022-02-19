NSE Scam: As CBI Grills Chitra Ramkrishna, Republic Accesses Exclusive Details

As the Central Bureau of Investigation grills Chitra Ramkrishna, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Stock Exchange, Republic has accessed fresh emerging facts in connection into the alleged abuse of co-location facility in the NSE.

According to Republic sources, the NSE system was rigged by placing a computer close to the NSE server. This offered the brokers a 10:1 speed advantage over their competitors. The information was disbursed in a sequential manner. This meant that the broker who connected to the server had valuable information before his rivals.

CBI questions former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

The CBI on Friday questioned Chitra Ramkrishna in the co-location case. The premier investigating agency had booked owner and promoter of OPG Securities Pvt. Ltd. Sanjay Gupta and others in connection with alleged abuse of NSE co-location facility to make gains by getting early access to the stock market, they said.

The agency was also investigating unidentified officials of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), Mumbai and other unidentified persons.

"It was alleged that the owner and promoter of said private company abused the server architecture of NSE in conspiracy with unknown officials of NSE. It was also alleged that unknown officials of NSE, Mumbai had provided unfair access to the said company using the co-location facility during the period 2010-2012 that enabled it to login first to the exchange server of Stock Exchange that helped to get the data before any other broker in the market," the CBI has alleged in its FIR.

In the high-frequency algorithmic trading in the National Stock Exchange, an edge of a few seconds to a stockbroker in a trade can make a huge difference, the officials said.

"It has emerged that Gupta was the first to log in in 90 per cent of cases which prompted murmurs in the stockbroker circuit, and resulted in a load balancer being introduced by the NSE. Gupta once again managed the data centre staff of NSE to get connected to the backup servers which were with zero loads and provided far better and faster access of market feed to OPG Securities in comparison to other brokers," the CBI has alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)