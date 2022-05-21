NSE Scam: CBI Conducts Multi-city Raids Across 10 Locations; Investigate Traders & Brokers

In a major development in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches across 10 locations in six states.

CBI conducts multi-city raids over NSE Scam

The CBI raids are currently underway and being conducted in cities such as Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Kolkata. These multi-city raids are connected to the traders and brokers.

Former managing director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NSE, Chitra Ramkrishna is in judicial custody for her involvement in the case. On May 18, Chitra Ramkrishna approached the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court order denying her bail in the matter.

On May 12, Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal of the trial court had refused to grant bail to Ramkrishna in the NSE scam, by saying, "Considering the gravity as well as the seriousness, enormity, and magnitude of the allegations against the accused persons, as discussed above, no ground for their bail is made out at this stage. Both the above bail applications stand dismissed."

What is NSE Scam?

Chitra Ramkrishna was ousted from National Stock Exchange in 2016 for her role in the co-location and Algo trading scam, besides abuse of power.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had penalized the NSE, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, and two other officials for lapses in hiring at the senior level. Ravi Narain was the MD and CEO of NSE from April 1994 to March 2013, while Ramkrishna was the MD and CEO of the NSE from April 2013 to December 2016.

SEBI observed that NSE and its top executives violated securities contract norms relating to the appointment of Subramanian as group operating officer and advisor to the managing director.

(Image: PTI)