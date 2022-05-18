NSE Scam: Chitra Ramkrishna's 'Himalayam Yogi' Is Her Adviser Subramanian, CBI Probe Finds

In an explosive development to the NSE co-location scam case, the Central Bureau of Investigation has established that the mysterious Yogi, who guided ex-MD Chitra Ramkrishna in her scandalous decisions at the Stock Exchange is none other than her advisor and ex-GOO Anand Subramanian.

Elevated as Group Operating officer (GOO) by then CEO Chitra Ramakrinsha, Submranian is under CBI scanner for manipulating the NSE algorithm and the co-location facility to make profits.

During her questioning by the SEBI, Chitra stated that some of her decisions at the NSE were taken after consultations with a guru who was in the Himalayan ranges. CBI claimed that Chitra had leaked sensitive data to this guru whom she referred to as 'Swami ji' or even 'your lordship' in some of her emails. That guru, as per the CBI, is Anand Subramanian, with whom she communicated using another email ID.

According to sources, Anand had created an email address under a different name and used it to further their criminal conspiracy. The agency concluded that Chitra and Anand ran the Exchange to serve personal interests and that the former CEO abused her position to redesignate Anand as the GOO.

Chitra Ramkrishna & NSE scam

Chitra Ramkrishna was ousted from National Stock Exchange in 2016 for her role in the co-location and Algo trading scam besides abuse of power. On February 17 this year, the Income Tax department raided her and Anand Subramanian, following the SEBI report revealing that she was guided by a spiritual guru for the last 20 years in key decisions on NSE.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had penalized the NSE, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, and two other officials for lapses in hiring at the senior level. Ravi Narain was the MD and CEO of NSE from April 1994 to March 2013, while Ramkrishna was the MD and CEO of the NSE from April 2013 to December 2016. SEBI observed that NSE and its top executives violated securities contract norms relating to the appointment of Subramanian as group operating officer and advisor to the managing director.

The CBI is currently investigating the inappropriate dissemination of information from computer servers to stockbrokers.