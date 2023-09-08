NSG, BSF Deployed Along Delhi Police As Security Measures Tighten Ahead Of G20 Summit

Ahead of the G-20 meeting scheduled to convene in Delhi, security measures have been ramped up across the city. Local police and BSF jawans took to patrolling the Yamuna River in Delhi's Shahdara district to ensure the prevention of any unwanted activities on September 8. The Delhi Police have also intensified their security checks, particularly in crucial areas.

The National Security Guard (NSG) has deployed a specialised dog squad, a canine ‘K9’ unit, comprising members with their handlers, alongside bomb disposal units. The team, as per reports, has conducted inspections within and around the Rajghat perimeter, a task they have been carrying out since Thursday. Similar strategic deployments have been made at other key venues, including the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and the Pusa campus, where the Summit and related events are scheduled to take place.

In light of the summit, stringent traffic regulations have been put into effect in the national capital. The New Delhi district has been designated Controlled Zone-I, commencing from 5 a.m. on Friday, September 8, and, as per reports, will extend until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. As a result, the movement of buses into the city from the Rajokari border has been temporarily halted, effective from September 8 to September 10. Notably, online delivery services, with the exception of medicines, have been restricted in the vicinity of the G20 summit venue and delegate accommodations.

The Delhi Government's suspension of operations for various types of vehicles, including goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses along specified routes, has also been notified. These restrictions are in effect from 00:00 a.m. on September 8 until 11:59 p.m. on September 10. However, interstate buses are permitted to enter from alternate borders of Delhi.

India is poised to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi, spanning from September 9 to 10. The G20, representing a coalition of 19 countries and the European Union, in which 14 other leaders from different international forums will also be participating, encompasses major global players including the United States, China, France, and the United Kingdom. The summit is set to welcome world leaders such as US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others. This high-profile gathering promises to be a significant platform for global dialogue and cooperation.

(With ANI inputs)