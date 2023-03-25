NSG Conducts Anti-hijack Drill At Jammu Airport With IAF, J&K Govt

The National Security Guard (NSG) conducted a full-fledged anti-hijacking drill at Jammu airport on Friday, March 24, with the activation of the anti-hijacking committee at Air Force Station Jammu. This exercise involved stakeholders from the Indian Air Force, AAI, state government, JKP, CISF, IOC, and other key players.

PRO (Defence) Lt. Col. Devender Anand stated that the exercise included a wide range of activities, including negotiations with the hijackers, followed by an NSG team's intervention and eventual overthrow of the hijackers. The simulation provided a rare opportunity to verify procedures used by many authorities in a crisis. For the actual exercise, an Air India plane that had just landed in Jammu in the afternoon was used. The exercise was carried out successfully and provided all stakeholders with useful training and insights.

A similar anti-hijacking drill was conducted earlier on March 23 at Coimbatore International Airport.

An Annual Anti-Hijack Mock Exercise was conducted at #AAI’s #Bhavnagar @aaibvnairport to ensure the preparedness of airport staff and to build coordination among them during adverse situations. Various senior government officials were also present during the exercise. pic.twitter.com/AJuFtQdSGs — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) March 17, 2023

The airport authority of India took to Twitter to announce the annual anti-hijacking mock exercise conducted at Bhavnagar airport in Gujarat on March 17 to ensure the preparedness of airport staff and build coordination among them during adverse situations. Various senior government officials also participated in the exercise.

What is an anti-hijack drill?

An anti-hijacking drill is a mock drill conducted in an effort to test the efficacy of an airport’s contingency plans and procedures to deal with hijacking threats. The anti-hijack drill is conducted at every airport annually as mandated by the national civil aviation security programme in order to educate all organisations on their obligations in a hijack situation.