NSG DG Sees 'smuggling Of Arms Via Drones, Conventional Terror Acts' Among Key Threats

National Security Guard Director General M.A. Ganapathy stated on Saturday that the country was experiencing a variety of threat perceptions, one of which is linked to terrorism. Ganapathy remarked while speaking on the sidelines of the NSG's 37th Raising Day event, "conventional terror activities at a few places in the country and use of drones for carrying payloads and smuggling of arms are being analyzed among major terror threat perceptions."

The officer advised that the security forces should prepare themselves to tackle drone problems, stating that the NSG is ready to face all terror actions in any situation.

'Drone warfare a challenge'

"Drone warfare is a new challenge for everyone and we will have to technologically upgrade ourselves. We have almost upgraded ourselves to deal with the drone challenges but the major issue is that every force needs to enhance its anti-drone capabilities be it a border guarding force, armed force or police forces because it is a very easy way to do any mischief through this way," said the officer. He added, "NSG has upgraded itself to deal drone challenges."

In terms of conventional threat perceptions, Ganapathy stated that the NSG is always ready to respond in the case of a terror strike if the government deploys as needed. According to the officer, NSG continually assesses events both inside and outside the country in order to react to any situation. "But, the ultimate threat is related to terrorism and we should prepare ourselves to deal with terror activities." The officer noted that the NSG training is continuing as planned, and "by the end of the day, we should be ready for any situation."

Ganapathy, an IPS officer from the Uttarakhand cadre from the 1986 batch, stated that any security force should be better prepared than terrorists. "Our training should be better than them, our weapon should be better than them, this will be our effort so that we can stay ahead of them."

When asked why the NSG has not been employed in any operations despite being stationed in Jammu and Kashmir for over two years, Ganapathy clarified that any deployment is made only on the government's directives. He clarified that "NSG specifically operates only in special circumstances like hijacking, a hostage situation and room intervention incident." The officer remarked, "No requisition situation has come so far linked to any such incident. I hope that in case of any such incident in future, NSG will be called and we will be able to demonstrate our ability."

In response to a question on whether there are plans to open more NSG regional centres, Ganapathy stated, "There is no current plan as all regional hubs are now adequate across the country from where our response time will be less."

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI