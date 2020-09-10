NSJ Condemns Arrest Of Republic's Crew, Demands Immediate Release In Letter To CM Uddhav

In a letter to Maharashtra CM, the National Union of Journalists has demanded the release of Republic Media Network's crew which has been put behind the bars. Highlighting that the Maharashtra government might have their bias against Republic Media Network, the association stated that the media has certain rights as per the Indian Constitution. President Raas Bihari also condemned the arrest and urged the CM to release the crew immediately.

"Due to some reasons, you have been upset with the media. It is completely wrong to arrest someone due to your bias. The entire media industry is upset with the arrest of the journalists... National Union of Journalists condemns their arrest and urges for their immediate release," President Bihari wrote in his letter to Uddhav Thackeray.

Republic crew arrested

Republic Media Network’s reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh, and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade have been taken into illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police. The reporting team was following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat in Raigad. In what is the biggest clampdown on the right to report, the Republic team was apprehended and thrown into jail for 4 days after making an inquiry with a security guard of a certain residence. The Republic team was denied any legal representation before being sent to 4 days of custody. The reporter is being pressured by the state machinery in Maharashtra to reveal his story, his leads and his sources.

READ | Full Statement: Republic Team Jailed By Maharashtra Govt; Network Will Fight For Justice

READ | Republic Reporter Arrested: How You Can Sign #FreeAnujNow Petition & Demand His Release

SIGN THE PETITION

As a part of the campaign to free our team, we turn to you for your support, in upholding our Right to Report. Here is the #FreeAnujNow petition to the people of India to come forward and join the fight for the right to report in a free democratic country. This Petition is a pledge to unite and stand against governments, like the present Maharashtra Government, who use their influential machinery to clampdown on investigative reporters.

Here's where you can sign the petition to demand Anuj's release: http://petition.republicworld.com/