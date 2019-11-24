NSS Report: 'Only 50% Rural, 75% Urban Households Had Exclusive Access To Bathrooms'

In a new finding, only about 50.3% of the households in the rural and about 75% in the urban areas had exclusive access to bathrooms from July to December 2018, stated the National Sample Survey (NSS). The report also revealed that only about 58.2% of the households in the rural and about 80.7% in the urban areas had drinking water facilities within the household premises during July-December 2018. According to reports, the National Statistical Office (NSO) conducted the survey under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. It was done as a part of the 76th round of NSS on drinking water, sanitation, hygiene, and housing conditions.

The statistical report

According to the report, about 56.6% of the households in rural and about 91.2% in urban areas had access to the bathrooms. Among the households which had exclusive access to the bathrooms, about 48.4% in the rural areas and about 74.8% in the urban areas used bathroom attached to the dwelling unit. Only 71.3% of the households in the rural and about 96.2% in the urban areas had access to a latrine. About 50.9% of the households in rural and 48.9% in urban areas used to flush or pour-flush to septic tank type of latrine. Among the households which had access to a latrine, about 94.7% of the males and 95.7% of the females in the rural areas used latrine regularly while about 98% of the males and 98.1% of the females in the urban areas used latrine regularly. About 3.5% of the household members in the rural areas and around1.7% of the household members in the urban areas never used a latrine.

PM Modi declares rural India 'open defecation free'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month stated that people in rural India had declared themselves open-defecation free (ODF). He observed that the massive cleanliness campaign undertaken by the government had connected everyone in the country. On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, he cited his “Be the change” mantra, which provided the key impetus to the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ (Clean India Mission) programme.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)