NSUI Corners Gujarat University Over 'rigging' In BSc Nursing Examination

National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday (July 13) launched a fresh series of attacks against the Gujarat University faculties over the alleged 'rigging' in the BSc Nursing examination. It comes after the student body recently held a protest over the alleged 'missing answer sheets scam.'

NSUI has registered a complaint with the Gujarat University Police Station claiming that at least 28 answer sheets of the BSc Nursing examination were misplaced. While speaking to the Republic, NSUI president Narendra Solanki highlighted the rigging that allegedly took place in the BSc Nursing examination.

He said, "We know this for a fact, that there are students who put empty answer sheets while submitting and that there are teachers who fill up the answer sheets and submit them. In fact, you can ask students too, we know this, that there are certain students who pay about Rs 20,000 or the price goes as high as Rs 1 lakh for this kind of exam cheating."

Demand for probe into alleged 'mishaps'

NSUI also organised a protest demanding a strict probe into the alleged 'mishaps' in the university examinations. "These are nursing students, who will have to administer or assist in the treatment of a patient and if they are passed just like that by paying a sum of money, we can see how the health sector will be affected," Solanki added.

The student body of the university has also alleged that the CCTV cameras were switched off during the entire time of the paper evaluation in the strong room and has also raised several questions about the SOP for the examinations as well. The ongoing protest is expected to transpire a departmental enquiry, a source in the education department claimed. "We will have to wait for the investigation report to take any decisive step," an official of the Gujarat University said.