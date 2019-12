The Congress affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged protest against the horrific Unnao rape case in the same town. The protest took a violent turn when demonstrators clashed with police. The victim who was set ablaze on Thursday died due to cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday. While the victim was initially treated in Lucknow’s SMC government hospital after she suffered 90% burn injuries, she was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday night.