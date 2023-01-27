NSUI Protests At DU Over Permission Being Denied To Screen BBC Docu, Section 144 Imposed

Students and members of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) staged a massive protest outside the Faculty of Arts at Delhi University's North Campus on Friday, January 27 over permission being denied for the screening of banned BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question”. Students of Delhi University have hit the streets in the national capital against the denied permission to screen the docuseries. Section 144 has also been imposed inside the University.

#BREAKING | Section 144 imposed inside Delhi University over screening of banned BBC documentary, heavy police deployed - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/El9gjNVp1q — Republic (@republic) January 27, 2023

Speaking to Republic TV, Delhi University Proctor Rajni Abbi said, "Nobody asked for any permission and even if they have sought a place to screen the documentary, we can not give permission as it is a banned documentary. These students are from NSUI Kerala. Their purpose was to disturb the peace and tranquillity of Delhi University."

Students detained after protesting in national capital over the screening of BBC's docuseries

Several students protesting outside the Faculty of Arts at Delhi University were detained by Delhi Police officials. Speaking to reporters, one of the protesting students said, "We were denied permission to project the documentary as it is already banned and now they have detained us. We have no idea where are they taking us."

Notably, huge forces have been deployed near Delhi University North Campus, and provisions under Sections 144 CrPC are imposed outside the Faculty in wake of a call by NSUI-KSU for the screening of a BBC documentary on PM Modi at the Faculty.

#BREAKING | Students & members of NSUI protesting outside the Faculty of Arts at Delhi University being detained by Police.



Provisions u/s 144 CrPC are imposed outside the Faculty, in wake of a call by NSUI-KSU for screening of a BBC documentary on PM Modi, at the Faculty pic.twitter.com/YT2u76SdwO — Republic (@republic) January 27, 2023

Speaking to Republic Media Network, DCP of North Delhi Rashmi Sharma said, "Students have been detained and Section 144 has been imposed in the University campus. Students are trying to hamper the tranquillity of the area, hence, we are taking preventive actions."

It is pertinent to mention that Left-leaning student organisations have been protesting after the Centre’s move to block access to the BBC documentary. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the BBC documentary, which claims that it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when PM Modi was the Chief Minister of the state.

Left-leaning student organisations protest against ABVP

Earlier on Thursday, January 26, members of various Left organisations staged a protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Thursday against the "hooliganism" of the RSS-affiliated ABVP, a day after students claimed that stones were hurled at them during the screening of the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The students, affiliated with the Students' Federation of India, Democratic Students' Federation, All India Students Association, and other organisations raised slogans against the ABVP and held placards that read 'rise in the rage against ABVP hooliganism'. "ABVP goons hurled stones at students gathered for the screening of the documentary. This is hooliganism," AISA JNU president Qasim said.