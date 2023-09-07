NSUI Wins President's Post In Panjab University Students' Council Poll

In a boost to the Congress, its student wing National Students' Union of India on Wednesday won the president's post of the Panjab University Campus Students' Council.

NSUI's Jatinder Singh was elected as the new president while the Jannayak Janta Party's student wing, the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), bagged the post of secretary.

Student outfit Sath won the post of vice president and Panjab University Helping Hand (PUHH) won the post of joint secretary, according to the results declared on Wednesday.

Singh polled 3,002 votes, defeating his nearest candidate Divyansh Thakur of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) by a margin of 603 votes. In last year's poll, the CYSS, which is the Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, had won the post of president.

In a post on X, the NSUI said, “'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' shines bright at Panjab University as students choose love and peace over hate and division. Congratulations to NSUI activists for a well-deserved victory! #PanjabUniversity #StudentPower.” Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra congratulated the team of NSUI for winning the post of president of PUCSC.

According to the result, 66 per cent of polling was witnessed in the students' election as out of a total of 15,693 eligible voters, 10,323 cast their votes.

As many as nine candidates were in the fray for the post of president of PUCSC while four each for the posts of vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

The voting started at 9.30 am and went on till 12 noon. Tight security arrangements were in place to ensure peaceful polling.

According to the results, Sath candidate Ramneekjot Kaur secured 4,084 votes for the post of vice-president, defeating her nearest rival candidate Anurag Vardhan, an independent, by a margin of 765 votes.

For the post of secretary, INSO's Deepak Goyat got 4,431 votes, defeating his rival candidate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Avinash Yadav by a margin of 1,811 votes.

For the post of joint secretary, Gourav Chahal of PUHH secured 3,140 votes and defeated his nearest rival Dikit Paldon of Himachal Pradesh Students' Union (HPSU) by a margin of 103 votes.

Besides NSUI and CYSS, the Panjab University Students' Union, Haryana Students Association, Panjab Students' Union Lalkar, Students for Society, ABVP and Students Organisation of India had fielded their candidates for the post of president. One Independent had also contested for the post of president. PTI CHS VSD RHL