NTAGI Chairman Busts Vaccine Misinformation, Addresses Calf Serum And Gap Between Doses

The Chairman of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI), NK Arora spoke exclusively to Republic TV and cleared the air regarding the two doses of the Covishield vaccine. NK Arora briefly spoke about the 12-16 weeks gap decision taken by the government. Arora stated that so far there is no dissent regarding the decision and he also informed that there are three layers of decision making - The first one being the Covid Working Group followed by the STSC and the main layer of NTAGI.

NK Arora on the decision of gap between both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

"We do all the groundwork and all data is collated. The literature is put together and presented to the experts. Decision will take place after all discussions. If there's a dissent, it is documented," said NK Arora

Arora added that regarding the decision of gap between vaccine doses, there was no dissent among anyone. He further added that in the minutes of the meeting it was decided at least 12 weeks if gap need to be there between the two doses. He added that further flexibility of 12-16 weeks was given.

"The figure of 16 is not a magic figure. Canada has been doing the same thing while our neighbor Sri Lanka also has a gap of 12 to 16 weeks. So these are examples where the interval period is used." added NK Arora.

'Calf Serum controversy is truly ridiculous'

Speaking on the ongoing controversy over calf serum being used in the COVID-19 vaccine, Arora slammed it and said it was 'truly ridiculous'. He added that fetal calf serum is part of every scientific experiment. He maintained that calf serum has been used since ages in experiments.

"I would like to say that it is ridiculous and I would not like to make any further comments on it," he said

Speaking on the efficacy and the effectiveness of the existing COVID-19 vaccines, the NTAGI Chairman informed that as of Wednesday, around 26 crore doses have been used. He added that among this figure, 18 crore people have received their first dose while the remaining have received both doses.

"Whether you received one dose or both doses, the vaccine efficacy ensured that you were protected from symptomatic disease and practically 95 per cent protection from hospitalisation and death. In the last two days another data has come from Vellore which says that during the peak of delta variant, protection of one dose is 61 per cent and two dose is 65 per cent. Overall from hospitalisation and death, the protection is 95 to 97 per cent," he added

Arora exuded confidence that India has a healthy vaccine pipeline and stated that by July end manufacturing of Covishield and Covaxin should be above 10 to 12 crore doses. Moreover, he remarked that the indigenous mRNA vaccine is likely to be available by September or latest by October.

NK Arora on death due to COVID-19 vaccination

When asked about a reported death due to the vaccine, Arora informed that all vaccines have a chance of anaphylactic or severe allergic reactions. He added that such incidents occur in one to five cases per million doses administered. Therefore, adults are being asked to stay for 30 minutes at the place where they were given the vaccines, informed Arora.