NTAGI Chief Calls PM Modi's Decision To Vaccinate 15-18 Year Olds A 'good New Year Gift'

Dr NK Arora, chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), on Sunday, December 26, said that PM Modi's decision to vaccinate adolescents aged 15-18 years from January 3 is a 'good new year gift'. The COVID task force chief stated it is a necessary move as data suggests that 2/3rd deaths caused due to the coronavirus were between the same age group.

Stating that children between the age of 12-18 years particularly those between the age of 15-18 years are very much like adults, Dr Arora said, "Our evidence within the country says that the 2/3rd deaths which occurred due to COVID in India are between these age groups".

And so he mentioned that it is very important to vaccinate this population.

Dr Arora cites advantages of vaccinating adolescents

NK Arora mentioned three advantages, the first being that the particular age group is quite mobile as they go to school and college. Another is that there is a high risk of them getting infected by Omicron or reinfection of COVID. "Many times these adolescents get infection into their household due to which the elderly people can get infected", he added.

According to Dr Arora, the Centre must now decide now approve COVID vaccination for children. He said Covaxin has shown a good response in children in the fight against coronavirus. He further added that it is a safe vaccine with no serious side effects.

PM Modi's three big announcements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 25, made three big announcements; firstly, he said that children between the ages of 15 to 18 will be vaccinated from 3 January 2022; Secondly, healthcare and frontline workers will be provided with "precautionary doses" from 10 January 2022; People above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities can avail of 'precaution dose' of the COVID vaccine on doctor's advice from 10 January 2022.

COVID-19 situation in India

India on Sunday, December 26, reported 6,987 fresh coronavirus infections with 7,091 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, out of the total infections, active cases account for less than 1%, which is currently at 0.22%, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID recovery rate stands at 98.40%. To date, the country has administered 1,41,72,12,301 COVID vaccine doses under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(Image: PTI/ANI)