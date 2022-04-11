NTAGI Chief, NK Arora Says 'nothing To Panic' As India Confirms XE Variant Of COVID-19

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) chief Dr. NK Arora on Monday said that the COVID-19 variant Omicron is giving rise to many new variants. It is majorly from X series like XE and others. The new XE variant is a subtype of Omicron and its few cases are found in Gujarat, Mumbai regions of India.

The NTAGI chief said, “These viruses are more infectious and they impact more people by growing rapidly, Basic nature of Covid variants is that they change their shape very quickly. Covid variant 1 and variant 2 together when mixed can generate new variants, different sub strains of omicron can mix and become new variants.”

Omicron giving rise to many new variants. It is of X series like XE & others. These variants will keep on occurring. Nothing to panic about... At the moment from Indian data it doesn’t show a very rapid spread: NK Arora, Chairman, Covid working group NTAGI pic.twitter.com/fu5E3QmdoJ — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

The NTAGI chief further said, “Omicron is giving rise to a number of new variants, there are 6-7 such variants to describe. Currently, by first layer of testing, we found the XE variant. Initially it was named as XE variant as found in one state, however later, it was found as XJ or XM. It is difficult to come to any conclusion with only a single test.”

“These variants will keep on occurring. Nothing to panic about as none of these are causing serious diseases or at the moment from Indian data it does not show a very rapid spread," said NK Arora, NTAGI chief to reporters.

What is the XE Variant?

COVID-19 XE variant is reportedly said to be a combination of two most prevalent Omicron variants namely, BA1 and BA2, making it even more infectious than Omicron. This variant will spread faster than other Omicron strains and will affect more people than before.

XE variant of COVID-19 is 10% more transmissible and has a higher community transmission advantage of 1.1 as compared to the original virus.

Meanwhile, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) is monitoring XE COVID variant cases in India, with an emphasis on hospitalization and severe occurrences, while stating that there is no need to fear, sources on Saturday.

"Unless this sequence is verified after isolating the virus, we will not be able to comment on it. We will have to wait to know whether it is different or not," sources told reporters.

The Additional Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Health in Gujarat confirmed that a case of XE variant was found in Gujarat.

"We are in touch with the Governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Biotechnology research centre found the mutation in the sample that's why genome sequencing is required after which the sample was sent to Kolkata where they have confirmed the sample as an XE variant. We have got confirmation," said Manoj Agarwal, IAS, Additional chief secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Gujarat.

Previously, a case of XE, a sub-variant of Omicron, was discovered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. On Saturday, the BMC confirmed that a 67-year-old man who had been properly vaccinated had tested positive for the variant.

According to top authorities in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a patient in Gujarat was confirmed to be infected with the XE variant of coronavirus. The patient was tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13 and recovered within a week.

(With inputs from ANI)