NTAGI Endorses Precautionary COVID-19 Dose Before 9-month Period For Abroad Travellers

Ensuing relaxations imposed on travel curbs across the world in view of a steady decline in COVID-19 cases globally, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has now recommended those who need or intend to travel overseas can take the precautionary dose of COVID vaccine as mandated by the country they are headed to, before the stipulated nine-month waiting period. As per news agency PTI, no recommendation so far has been made to the NTAGI in relation to reducing the gap between the second dose and the precaution jab from the current nine months to six for everybody.

The issue is likely to be discussed in subsequent meetings, PTI quoted the official as saying.

As things stand, all individuals above 18 years of age, who have completed nine months after their second COVID vaccine jab, are eligible for the precautionary dose. Notably, the Centre began administering doses of the vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities on January 10, 2022.

Furthermore, the Union Health Ministry is said to have received several representations seeking the precautionary dose of COVID vaccine for people who have an itinerary to travel abroad for employment, business engagements, admissions to foreign educational institutes, sports events and bilateral and multilateral meetings as part of India's official delegation.

"The issue was discussed on Wednesday and the NTAGI has recommended that those who need to travel overseas can take the boost shot, before the stipulated nine-month waiting period, as per the requirements of the country they are travelling to," PTI quoted the official as saying

Over 189.81 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far: Centre

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 189.81 crore on Friday, the Union Health Ministry informed. Over 14 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday till 7 pm. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late at the night.

India had on April 10 begun administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres. More than 18.81 Cr (18,81,65,190) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the Health Ministry stated.

All those above 18 years who have completed nine months after the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

So far, over 2.63 crore precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged 60 and above.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated on priority in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2, 2021.