NTAGI panel recommends inclusion of Covovax in vaccination drive for 12-17 age group

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Standing Technical Sub-Committee of the NTAGI has recommended inclusion of the Serum Institute's Covid jab Covovax in the national anti-coronavirus vaccination programme for children aged 12 to 17 years, sources said on Friday.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) panel, at its meeting on Friday, also discussed reducing the gap between the second and precaution doses of vaccine from nine to six months and administering the additional dose early (before nine months) to those travelling abroad for education, employment, sporting events and business meetings.

But it could not reach a decision on the matter related to the precaution dose, sources said.

The vaccination of children aged five to 11 years was not on the agenda of the NTAGI Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) meeting, they said.

On the Serum Institute's vaccine Covovax, an official source said, "The COVID-19 working group of the NTAGI had earlier reviewed data related to Covovax and okayed it. The NTAGI's Standing Technical Sub-Committee which met on Friday has recommended that the vaccine can be used in the covid vaccination drive for 12-17 years age group." India's drug regulator had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

Serum Institute of India (SII) Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh had written to the Union Health Ministry recently, requesting for Covovax's inclusion in the immunisation drive for those 12 years and above.

Singh had stated that the Pune-based firm wanted to provide Covovax to private hospitals at Rs 900 per dose plus GST and was waiting for directions to supply it to the Centre. However, the price of the vaccine for the government was not mentioned.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16. PTI PLB SMN SMN

