NTAGI To Review Data Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Children Aged 5-12 Years On May 4: Sources

Looking to expand the vaccination drive for children aged between 5 and 12 years, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will review the COVID-19 vaccines for the said age group on May 4, Republic Media Network learnt on May 2, Monday. The last meeting of the NTAGI which took place on April 29, remained inconclusive.

A decision on vaccinating children aged 5-12 years will be taken on the basis of the recommendation by an expert committee, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on April 28. It was on the same day India's drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years. Corbevax is currently being used to inoculate children against the COVID-19 virus in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

PM Modi stresses on vaccination of eligible Children

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the COVID review meeting with the Chief Ministers last week stressed on vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest, and asked states to ensure that their health infrastructure was scaled up and functioning properly.

This comes as India's COVID case positivity rate went past 1% again after over two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,157 infections and 26 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.The rise reported on Monday pushed the overall COVID tally of the country to 4,30,82,345 cases and 5,23,869 deaths, the data said. The number of active cases rose by 408 in a 24-hour span to reach 19,500, the data updated at 8 am showed. At 1.07%, the daily positivity went past 1% again after a little over two months, the ministry said. It was at 1.11% on February 27.

Image: ANI