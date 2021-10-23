NTCA Committee Alleges Forest Officials For Illegal Construction In Corbett Tiger Reserve

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) committee, which recently visited Corbett Tiger Reserve to investigate alleged illegal tree felling for the construction of bridges, buildings, and water bodies, said on Friday that the entire ongoing construction activities in one of the world's highest density tiger habitats were carried out without any competent sanctions and in violation of statutory provisions.

The work was carried out in violation of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and the Indian Forest Act,1927, all of which carry severe penalties, and the illegal construction of roads and bridges is of such a nature that it can meet the requirement of a "single-lane highway" in the core/critical habitat of the 'Corbett Tiger Reserve'.

According to a petition filed in the Delhi High Court by Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal (wildlife activist and conservationist), a National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Committee found that a Forest Officer forged government records in order to allow illegal construction of roads and buildings in the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

All illegal structures on the Morghatti and Pakhrau FRH campuses should be destroyed immediately, and eco-restoration work should begin immediately. In addition, the cost of recovering the same from the concerned officials.

The committee recommended that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's Regional Office take action against the responsible officers under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and other competent authorities for viaolations of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

NTCA on Illegal construction in Corbett Tiger Reserve

The NTCA also recommends that proper action should be taken against all forest personnel involved in such serious violations. NTCA committee report stated, "NTCA also recommends appropriate actions are required against all the forest officers responsible for such grave violations. “Only Pakhrau Tiger Safari work had the necessary approvals. But irregularities have been observed in the felling of trees. 10,000 trees as reported felled in the news article is an exaggerated number. More accurate estimation can be done by using remote sensing data from the Forest Survey of India and the National Remote Sensing Centre."

The Delhi High Court had previously ordered the NTCA to decide on Petitioner Gaurav Kumar Bansal's request for biological diversity preservation at Corbett National Park. The petition sought a ruling on the alleged illegal construction of bridges and barriers within the Corbett Tiger Reserve's tiger breeding habitat.

The petitioner had requested the court to intervene not only to maintain the Corbett Tiger Reserve's tiger breeding habitat, but also to save, secure, protect, and conserve the unique biological diversity, flora and fauna, and ecology of the entire landscape of Corbett National Park.

The appeal claimed that illegal building of bridges and walls is taking place within the Corbett Tiger Reserve's Tiger Breeding Habitat and that this is happening without the permission of the Respondent, as required by Section 38 (O) of the Wildlife Protection Act-1972.

The petition alleged that, rather than taking action against the alleged wrongdoing, the National Tiger Conservation Authority requested the Chief Wildlife Warden of Uttarakhand to investigate the matter and provide a factual status report on the issue raised by the petitioner in a letter dated August 12, 2021.

"As per Section 38 (O) (g) of the Wildlife Protection Act-1972, the project proponent can do any type of construction activity in the Tiger Reserve Area only after getting approval from NTCA and the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). However, in the present case instead of taking any kind of approval under section 38 (O) (b) of the Wildlife Protection Act-1972, the project proponent not only started a rampant illegal construction of bridges and wall within the tiger breeding habitat of Corbett Tiger Reserve but also started felling of trees for the said purpose", the plea added.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PIXABAY/RepresentativeImage