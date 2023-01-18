NTPC Rejects Joshimath Locals' Claim That Tunnel Caused Town To Sink, ‘No Possibility'

A National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) official rejected claims made by Joshimath locals that the tunnel work on an NTPC project is responsible for the town sinking. The official told ANI that had that been the case, the tunnel would have been affected first. A section of locals has blamed the land subsidence on the NTPC project in the area.

Joshimath, Uttarakhand | Land subsidence is an old issue here & this tunnel (an NTPC project) has no connection with it. This 12 km tunnel is dug by a boring machine: Bhuvnesh Kumar, Addl GM Geology, NTPC, on Joshimath residents blaming NTPC tunnel for land subsidence situation pic.twitter.com/7FBFDSA2RM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 17, 2023

‘No connection’

“Land subsidence is an old issue here & this tunnel (an NTPC project) has no connection with it. This 12 km tunnel is dug by a boring machine," said Bhuvnesh Kumar, Addl GM Geology, NTPC, ANI reported.

He added: “Presently, no blasting is being done in this tunnel & water has also not been filled in it. If (land) subsidence would've happened due to it, it would've affected the tunnel first. There's no possibility of land subsidence due to this tunnel.”

Another NTPC official said the company’s tunnel is not passing through Joshimath and so there’s no connection between Joshimath subsidence and the NTPC project. “There's no connection b/w the (NTPC) tunnel & land subsidence in Joshimath. 8 km in the 12 km tunnel will be built by drill boring & the rest by blasting. But the area in the tunnel where blasting will be done is at a distance of 11 km from Joshimath. The tunnel is also not passing through Joshimath. So there's no possibility of land subsidence due to the construction of this tunnel.”

‘NTPC should be scrapped’: Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti

Atul Sati, president, Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (JBSS) on Monday demanded scrapping of the NTPC project and said, "The main reason behind this situation where the existence of Joshimath is in question is the Tapovan-Vishunaghat project and the NTPC company behind this project," said JBSS’ Sati, PTI reported.

Image: ANI