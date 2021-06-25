NTSE Result 2020 Declared For Stage II, Here's How To Check And Download Results

NTSE Result 2020: National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) Result for stage 2 of the year 2020 has been released. The National Council of Education Research and Training has released the provisional result. The final result is expected to be announced on July 15. The merit list will also be declared along with the final result. Candidates who appeared in the examination which was held on 14th February 2021 can check the results.

Education Survey Division of NCERT also issued a notice on 24th June 2021. The notice informs that Candidates who appeared in the National Talent Search Stage II exam may have access to their provisional result along with final scoring keys and scanned images of MAT and SAT papers. Follow the steps mentioned below to check the results. Students may also visit the official website of NCERT which is ncert.nic.in

NTSE Result 2020 for Stage 2: How to check and download results

Visit the official website of NCERT that is ncert.nic.in

Go to the ‘Notice’ section available on the homepage and choose NTSE.

Or click on the direct link https://ncert.nic.in/pdf/notice/Provisional_Result.pdf

Enter roll number, date of birth, and security code/capcha and click on submit

Check and download NTSE Result 2020 for Stage 2.

Provisonal Result NTSE-2020

The notice reads that in case of any discrepancy in scores obtained, students can inform NCERT. It should be brought to NCERT's notice within a period of ten days from the release of results. NCERT has clarified that it will not entertain any other queries. Students can send a detailed email to ntsexam.ncert@nic.in. Students can also call on the numbers mentioned below. Students need to ensure that they contact these numbers only during weekdays and working hours. CRC Section of NCERT can be contacted on 011-26592207. NTS-II Section of ESD, NCERT can be contacted at 011-26567402.

Previous year's NTSE Stage II Cut off

NCERT is expected to release category-wise cut-off marks post announcing results. The maximum and minimum marks that were awarded for the scholarships will be announced. List of qualified students will also be uploaded. Candidates usually use the previous year's cutoff to get an idea about the marks required to qualify for the scholarship.