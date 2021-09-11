Nuakhai Juhar: PM Hails 'outstanding Efforts Of Farmers And Their Role In Nation Building'

On the auspicious occasion 'Nuakhai Johar', one of the agricultural festivals celebrated in parts of India especially in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the farmers and prayed for everyone's good health and well-being. He lauded the outstanding efforts of the farmers and their role in nation-building.



In a tweet, PM Modi said, 'Nuakhai Juhar! Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation building. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being."

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through a video message extended his greetings to the people of Odisha on this auspicious day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended good wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Nuakhai Juhar. "May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone," he said in a tweet.

The Agricultural festival also known as Nuakhai Bhetghat or Nuakhai Parab

The annual festival, Nuakhai Juhar is majorly celebrated in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to mark the new harvest of the season. The term 'Nua' means new and 'Khai' means eat. The festival holds significance as it welcomes the newly harvested rice of the season and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in several districts of Odisha, including Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and so on. The day is usually celebrated a day after Ganesh Chaturthi.

The agricultural festival is also known as the Nuakhai Bhetghat or Nuakhai Parab. Rice being the staple diet of Odisha, farmers on this day worship their first paddy harvest and prepare special meals. Later on, the first food item is offered to the Mother Goddess. On this day, people offered prayers at Maa Manikeswari Temple, Samaleswari Temple, Sureswari Temple, and Pataneswari Temple.

Furthermore, cultural programs like folk dance are also organised on this auspicious day. People also enjoy several traditional dance performances such as Dalkhai, Rasarkeli, Sajani, and Maelajada, Nachnia, Chutku Chuta, and Bajnia. However, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, celebrations have been limited and people are advised to worship at home.

