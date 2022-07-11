Last Updated:

Nuclear-physicist R Chidambaram, Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar To Receive Honorary Doctorate

Nuclear physicist R Chidambaram and cricketer Sunil Gavaskar will receive an honorary doctorate at Sri Sathya University in Bengaluru by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday.

Sunil Gavaskar

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will present honorary doctorates to six eminent personalities including nuclear physicist R Chidambaram, and cricketer Sunil Gavaskar at Sri Sathya University in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Bhagwat will deliver the first convocation address of the university on the day, the institution said in a statement.

Bhagwat will also give honorary doctorates to former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, Indian Hindustani vocalist M Venkatesh Kumar, eminent environmentalist from Assam Purnima Devi Barman and C Sreenivas for delivering free healthcare to many, the statement said.

Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence was established at Navanihala Village, Kamalapur Taluk, Kalaburagi district in Karnataka. 

