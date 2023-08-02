Nuh Clashes LIVE | 3-member Committee Formed To Probe Social Media Platforms: Anil Vij

Scared by the violence, auto-rickshaw driver Rehmat Ali is thinking of going back home to West Bengal. “Some people came on motorcycles on Tuesday night, threatening us that if we do not leave, they would set fire to our slum. Police have been present here since night but my family is scared and we are leaving the city,” said Ali, who lives in a slum in Sector 70A here.

“We can come back when the situation improves,” he added. After the communal violence in Gurugram, some Muslim migrants are thinking of leaving the city at least for a while.