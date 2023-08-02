Nuh Clashes LIVE | 3-member Committee Formed To Probe Social Media Platforms: Anil Vij

Quick links:
Scared by the violence, auto-rickshaw driver Rehmat Ali is thinking of going back home to West Bengal. “Some people came on motorcycles on Tuesday night, threatening us that if we do not leave, they would set fire to our slum. Police have been present here since night but my family is scared and we are leaving the city,” said Ali, who lives in a slum in Sector 70A here.
“We can come back when the situation improves,” he added. After the communal violence in Gurugram, some Muslim migrants are thinking of leaving the city at least for a while.
Haryana Government has decided to immediately shift the Battalion Headquarters of 2nd IRB from Police Complex, Bhondsi to district Nuh to meet imminent operational exigencies of maintaining law and order.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij informed that Social media has played an important role in the Nuh incident. "I have constituted a three-member committee. The committee will scan every social media platform (for posts) from 21st July to 31st July. If anyone has posted anything provocative, action will be taken against them as per law..."
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij urges people to help in restoring peace.
The internet services suspension has been extended in several parts of Haryana keeping in view of the current situation.
The order states, "In order to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of districts Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and territorial jurisdiction of Sub division Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar of district Gurgram in the state of Haryana shall be forced up to August 5. Any person found guilty of a violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions".
Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala spoke on the Nuh clashes and said the government is taking stringent action against those who indulged in vandalism and spreading violence.
He said, "Haryana govt took action over the incident in Mewat. Paramilitary was deployed and a permanent battalion of IRB is also deployed there. The situation is under control today. Peace meetings have been held and I believe that all of us should do our duty to maintain peace. More than 40 FIRs have been registered, over 100 people were taken under police custody and more than 90 people have even been arrested".
Amid the violent clashes in Nuh, Republic Media Network spoke exclusively to Haryana ADGP Law & Order Mamata Singh asserting that stern action will be taken. "We are doing an investigation and who ever will be found guilty, will be definitely punished. We are probing all the angles".
An alert has been sounded in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Haryana in the wake of communal violence in the neighbouring state, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Checking is also being conducted in areas along the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border to keep an eye on anarchic elements, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Saharanpur Range, Ajay Kumar Sahni told PTI.
Uttar Pradesh's Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said senior officials have been asked to visit sensitive areas and keep a close eye on the situation in their respective areas.
Mobs killed a cleric, torched an eatery and vandalised shops as communal violence that began in Haryana's Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram on Tuesday. People also blocked a road and downed shutters over the attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh a day earlier.
Six people have died so far in the violence, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained, according to the Haryana government.
Mobile internet services will remain suspended in four tehsils of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district till Thursday morning in view of the violence in Haryana's Nuh district, officials said. Prohibitory orders were imposed in two areas of Bharatpur and 10 areas of Alwar district in Rajasthan, they said. Both Alwar and Bharatpur share border with Nuh district in Haryana where communal violence erupted on Monday.
Bharatpur District Collector Lok Bandhu said mobile internet services have been suspended till 6 am on Thursday in Sikri, Pahadi, Kaman, Nagar in Bharatpur. On the other hand, prohibitory orders have been imposed in Kaman and Pahadi, banning any kind of procession or rally in these areas.
He said security force has been deployed at the Bhatarpur-Haryana border where every vehicle is being checked.
Earlier, after the violence in Haryana, mobile internet services in the four areas of Bharatpur were suspended till 6 am on August 2 as a precautionary measure. In Alwar district too, prohibitory orders have been imposed for 10 days to maintain peace in 10 subdivision areas.
Haryana CM ML Khattar says, "A scheme will be launched to assess the loss of properties & assets of the people in Nuh..."
An SIT will be formed to investigate the cases of communal violence in Haryana and the role of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in the clashes is being probed, state police chief P K Agrawal said here on Wednesday. READ MORE
Republic has accessed scathing details that have emerged from the FIR of Nuh violence. As per the FIR, Police were forced to open fire in the air in a bid to save the devotees trapped inside the temple. Around 700 people gathered and the mob chanted Pakistan Zindabad slogans while attacking and troching the vehicles.
Haryana BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri stated that the Conspirators and hooligans should not be spared.
"A few people there have suffered losses in the riots. Rioters should be made to compensate for the losses. Action should definitely be taken otherwise such rioters will get emboldened. The rioters come from outside and incite youths, their parents should also get to know. Such rioters should get no place in the country and an Uttar Pradesh-like formula should be used -- their houses should be checked whether they are eligible to live there or not.," he added.
Haryana CM infromed that a Special cow protection battalion to be stationed in Nuh where 1000 policemen to be deployed. Cow protection unit to have 100 commandoes
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a news briefing on Wednesday on Nuh violence and various issues of the state. He stated, "All the losses have been reported. A scheme will be announced to recover all the costs of losses. Whoever has faced any loss should report it, so we can provide some relief. We are assessing the situation. Victims will get compensation. We are closely monitoring the situation".
He further informed that the compensation packages will be different for the damages reported in rural areas.
CM Khattar added, "Minor incidents have been reported in several places. More than 90 have been detained and 116 arrested. The investigation is underway, and police are finding the root cause of the matter. 100 jawans will be deployed for security purposes in Nuh. These 100 jawans will specifically investigate communal cases. I urge the media to avoid any provocative content".
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on the Haryana clashes, saying that the double-engine government has failed the state. "The double-engine government has completely failed. We have seen this in Manipur and Haryana," he said.
During the hearing of a plea seeking to stop the rallies announced by VHP-Bajrang Dal in Delhi-NCR following the Nuh communal violence, the Supreme Court has directed the state governments of Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, along with police authorities, to take necessary measures. The court emphasised ensuring that there should be no hate speech against any community, no violence, and no damage to property. Additionally, the court instructed the deployment of adequate police force and paramilitary force where required. However, the Supreme Court refused to issue a stay on the rallies at this time.
According to sources, Union Minister and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh has met Prime Minister on Haryana violence. This comes after violence broke out in Nuh and other districts in Haryana including Gurugram.
The Delhi-Faridabad border at Badarpur has become heavily congested as protestors gather against Nuh violence in Haryana, resulting in a traffic jam that extends for several kilometres.
The death toll in the communal violence in Haryana rose to six on Wednesday with the Vishva Hindu Parishad reporting the death of an injured Bajrang Dal activist.
Addressing the media, Haryana DGP PK Agarwal said, "No untoward incident has been reported in Nuh today. 116 people have been arrested till now. Central forces are deployed. Curfew has been relaxed today. The situation is gradually improving."
Uttar Pradesh former CM Mayawati lambasted the Haryana government over Nuh violence. "Such communal incidents are unfortunate. The law and order situation in Haryana has completely collapsed much like Manipur. Along with that, the state's intelligence system has also failed, which is unfortunate and worrisome."
On Haryana's Nuh incident, National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah said, "Whatever happened in Nuh is heartbreaking. Fighting over religion is not good for India. India is everyone's country, every religion here has the right to grow."
Haryana MP Deepender S Hooda said, "It is an administrative failure on the part of the government which led to this incident... Had they acted in time and deployed police, the situation wouldn't have occurred... In the statement passed by the deputy CM, he also spoke about an administrative failure."
The First Information Report (FIR) on the Nuh violence states that a "crowd of approximately 600 to 700 aggressive anti-social individuals from the Tawdu side were present", chanting religious slogans and throwing stones at the police force deployed at the Chowk. The mob of fierce anti-social people continued to pelt stones at the police, and in addition to this, they also fired at teh police with illegal weapons.
The FIR stated that police personnel tried multiple times to advise these individuals through a microphone, urging them not to take the law into their hands and to maintain peace and order, so as to prevent any loss of life or damage to property. According to the FIR, despite these attempts, the aggressive mob persisted in pelting stones and firing at the police force, displaying a complete disregard for law and order. Notably, several sections of the IPC and Arms Act have been registered in the case.
Union Minister and Faridabad MP Krishna Pal Gurjar said, "It is an unfortunate incident... The situation is getting normal gradually and we have sent a message to the miscreants that whoever tries to take the law into their hands, strict actions will be taken against them... Every year Shobha Yatra happens peacefully and no such incident has happened earlier, this is the first time that the Yatra has been attacked."
In response to the recent incidents of violence in Haryana, the Rapid Action Force personnel conducted a flag march in the Badshahpur area of Gurugram district on Wednesday. "The situation is normal and we working towards ensuring maintaining normalcy in Badshahpur. Three cases registered on the information of three separate incidents of arson last night," said Manoj Kumar, ACP HQ, Gurugram, at Badshahpur.
Following the violent incidents in Nuh, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to prohibit the rallies announced by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). Additionally, there is a demand for an early hearing on the matter.
Speaking about the deployment of forces in Nuh, SDM Ashwini Kumar, said "CRPF, CAPF, and Police Forces are deployed in and around the affected areas in Nuh. Section 144 has been imposed, and 20 Battalion Forces have been deployed."
Briefing the reporters, Home Minister Anil Vij said, "The situation is under control. We have deployed 30 companies of Haryana Police and 20 companies of central forces (in Nuh). We are also monitoring social media. 41 FIRs have been registered so far and 116 people have been arrested in Nuh alone."