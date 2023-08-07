Last Updated:

Nuh Violence: Haryana DyCM Dushyant Chautala Urges People To 'fight Back'

Haryana deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, at an event in Hisar on Sunday, exhorted people of the state to fight back.

General News
 
Written By
Simran Singh
Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala | Photo: ANI


Encouraging people to stand against anti-social elements, Haryana deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, at an event in Hisar on Sunday, exhorted the people of the state to fight back.

Addressing an event days after massive violence erupted in Nuh district of Haryana, Chautala said, "Today, we have to stand and give an answer to those who are jeopardizing peace and brotherhood among us."

Earlier this week, Chautala said the yatra organizers in Nuh did not provide complete information to the district administration, which resulted in the violence.

"The yatra organizers did not give complete information about the procession to the district administration, which resulted in the violence. Strict action will follow against those responsible for the incident," Chautala told reporters.

He further assured that the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government is taking stringent action against those involved in vandalism during the violent clashes in the state.

In the aftermath of violent clashes that broke out in Nuh on July 31, the administration clamped a curfew in the area, restricting the movement of travelers.

A violent altercation broke out between two groups on July 31 after miscreants pelted stones and attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession near Nalhar temple. The violence spread to adjoining areas of Delhi NCR, including Gurugram and other areas of the state. 

In response to the communal conflict, the district officials carried out a demolition drive to eliminate unlawful encroachments from the vicinity of SKM Government Medical College and other places. A total of 250 "illegal" immigrant shanties in Tauru were destroyed by law enforcement yesterday; the majority of these residents are thought to have taken part in the violent episodes on July 31.

First Published:
