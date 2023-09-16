Nuh Violence: Police Start Investigating Congress Leader Mamman Khan's Mobile Phone

The Nuh police have started investigating Congress leader Mamman Khan's phone after he was arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence. The Ferozepur Jhirka legislator, who was named as an accused in an FIR lodged after the communal clashes, was arrested late on Thursday night. The charges in the FIR include promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

Police trying to fetch Khan phone's data

The police are trying to check the social media posts made from Khan's mobile phone and are also trying to seize the data, SIMs, and social media IDs from his cell phone. Also, the cops are trying to gather information about the close relatives of Mamman Khan involved in the riots.

What police said on Khan's involvement in Nuh violence

Addressing a press conference in Nuh along with Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya said on Friday that Mamman Khan has been arrested.

To a question about the charges against the Congress legislator, the police officer said, "In the acts of vandalism and arson that took place at Nagina's Barkali Chowk, he is accused of provoking people and inciting violence."

When asked if any such evidence has come to the fore that points to the legislator's involvement in a larger conspiracy behind the Nuh violence, the SP replied, "From the details which have emerged during the investigations so far, his involvement is there."

Bijarniya also claimed that from the information that has emerged so far, the Congress leader was present there shortly before the violence occurred.

(With inputs from PTI)