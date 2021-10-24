Nuisance to public: Police raids pub in city

Mangaluru, Oct 24 (PTI): A pub here was raided by the City Crime Branch police on Saturday night following complaints from the public about the nuisance caused by loud music.

Police sources said the people in the neighbourhood complained that a few customers of the pub were behaving in an indecent manner with students walking on the streets.

It was alleged that the pub was open beyond the stipulated hours.

During the raid, the police seized the speakers and registered a case under the Excise Act, the Karnataka Police Act and Epidemic Act against the management of the pub. PTI MVG NVG NVG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)