NUJ(I), WJI & IFWJ Condemn Mumbai Police's Witch-hunt Against Republic Media Network Staff

As the unmitigated witch-hunt continues against Republic Media Network, the National Union of Journalists (India) has come down heavily on the Mumbai Police, expressing their shock over the FIR against 1000 journalists of the Network. Urging the Press Council of India to take immediate cognizance of the matter, NUJ(I) president Manoj Mishra and Secretary-General Suresh Sharma have demanded immediate scrapping of the FIR. The body has also called the incident, "an unusual case of state machinery trying to muzzle the voice of the free media."

Statement by NUJ(I)

"NUJ (I) president Manoj Mishra and Secretary-General Suresh Sharma have condemned this action of Mumbai Police and have demanded immediate scrapping of the FIR, as this is an attempt to harass a news organisation, infringes on its operations, and brings back memories of the Emergency era," the statement by the organisation read.

"Mumbai Police action has left the Emergency behind, as even during Emergency never were all employees of any media organisation targeted in bulk like this time in Mumbai. This follows the issue of a notice by Mumbai Police to Republic Media Network asking them to submit details of every single transaction the organisation has entered into ever since its inception," the statement added.

Statement by WJI, IFWJ

Besides the NUJ(I), the Working Journalists of India (WJI) and the Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) have also spoken against the attempt to muzzle Republic Media Network calling the incident "worse than what had happened during the infamous Emergency of 1975."

Veteran journalist and former coordinator of the International Federation of Journalists KN Gupta, has strongly condemned the Mumbai Police demanding an immediate withdrawal of the FIR against Republic's staff and journalists. Narender Bhandari of WJI and Parmanand Pandey of the IFWJ have also come forward demanding the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government to take back the FIRs, saying that they amounted to "curbing the freedom of the press as enshrined in the Indian Constitution."

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

Republic employees have been questioned for over a combined 100 hours in this brazen attack on freedom of press. Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 17 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

Two shocking decisions dominated proceedings on Friday. First, Section 91 notice was filed against Republic TV, that sought details of the smallest transactions, like the cost of tissue, papers among others. This was followed by an FIR against the entire editorial team of Republic Media Network, that sent shockwaves across the nation.

Accompanying Republic Media Network's Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen and Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy to the NM Joshi Marg Police Station on Saturday, Arnab Goswami pointed out that Param Bir Singh, in his witch hunt to target Republic, invoked one of the rarest sections, Section 3(1) - a 1922 law belonging to the British Raj & last used during the Emergency era, to target the network's journalists.

