CheetahIsBack: Here's How Netizens Celebrate Arrival Of Big Cat To India After 70 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to reintroduce cheetahs into the Indian wildlife on September 17 in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) on the occasion of his 72nd birthday. With the stage all set for the cheetahs' arrival, Twitteratti are also welcoming them with their own twist.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that the whole country is eagerly waiting for the arrival of the creatures that went extinct nearly 70 years ago. The excitement around the project is so much that #CheetahIsBack has started trending on Twitter.

In fact, the official Twitter handles of All India Radio and Press Information Bureau (PIB), have also dedicated posts to celebrate the reintroduction of cheetahs arriving from Nambia into the Indian wildlife.

Sharing the popular and quintessential photo of "Jaya Bachchan with a pooja thali" from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, PIB shared its excitement saying, "#CheetahIsBack." "Us waiting for the arrival of cheetahs like," read the post.

Sharing the image of the customised Boeing 747-400 jumbo aircraft that will bring the five female and three male cheetahs to India, All India Radio said, "All set to bring back cheetahs to India!"

All set to bring back cheetahs to India! #CheetahIsBack

The Twitter handle of High Commission of India in Namibia also shared a special post to celebrate the return of the cheetahs.

A special bird touches down in the Land of the Brave to carry goodwill ambassadors to the Land of the Tiger. #AmritMahotsav #IndiaNamibia

'Ready to road again': Twitter welcomes cheetahs

With just a few hours left for the entry of cheetahs in the country, Indians simply couldn't keep their calm. Sharing his eagerness, the BJP social media convenor Sidharth Patel took to Twitter and wrote, "Ready to Roar Again! #CheetahIsBack. On September 17, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will release eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh."

Ready to Roar Again! #CheetahIsBack



On September 17, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji will release eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

"Everyone is waiting for the arrival of cheetahs in MP like," wrote a Twitter user sharing Jaya Bachchan's picture. "India welcomes back the Big Cats!'" wrote another user.