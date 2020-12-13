FreeRepublicCEONow Trends Nationally As India Demands Release Of Vikas Khanchandani

On Sunday, the Mumbai Police arrested Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani after an early morning raid, just a day ahead of the anticipatory bail heading. Targetting Republic maliciously, the Mumbai Police arrested the CEO without any papers even though he has cooperated and complied with the Mumbai Police and has faced over 100 hours of interrogation in the fake TRP case.

Soon after his arrest, people across the country condemned the Mumbai Police for arresting Vikas Khanchandani illegally and demanded his release. #FreeRepublicCEONow has become the number one trend on Twitter as India watches the complete violation of due process.

Twitter says, 'Stop harassing Republic'

Arnab's appeal to people of India

Arnab Goswami said, "I am requesting people of the country to raise their voice against these methods of Mumbai police. We are fighting this entire matter legally. But if the Mumbai Police thinks that the people of the country and the court are not watching it then it is following itself. Now let me tell you why it is an illegal arrest because no papers were served. His anticipatory bail hearing is tomorrow. It has realised that their TRP investigation has gone for a toss.

Therefore it is now picking up matters that are under the purview of telecom regularity authority of India. It is illegal and stupid. Desperate Mumbai Police has arrested him after he came back from a morning walk on a Sunday morning. He has been through 100 hours of interrogation and they have not managed to get anything from him. I am making an appeal to people of India to raise their voice against the gross illegality by Mumbai Police. Question what's going on. This is what Justice Chandrachud spoke about contempt of court in his historic judgement a few days back."

#FreeRepublicCEONow| Arnab #live on Republic CEO's arrest: Request with folded hands that the Hon'ble Supreme Court of the country takes up this matter suo-motu. Watch live updates here: https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/5TRdCNoGwb — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2020

