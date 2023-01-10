"#GetOutRavi": DMK Govt Ignites Poster War A Day After Tamil Nadu Assembly Showdown

A poster war was witnessed in Tamil Nadu a day after a massive showdown took place between the ruling DMK-led government and Governor RN Ravi in the state Assembly. The high-level drama of the House soon reached the streets of the city including a fiery online debate as the DMK government put up posters and hashtags stating #GetOutRavi"

Poster war intensifies in Tamil Nadu

DMK West Chennai secretary on Tuesday put out posters in the streets of Chennai with the hashtag #GetoutRavi with the title Twitter No.1 trending. He went on to thank all those who tweeted with that hashtag.

The face-off began as Governor RN Ravi alleged that Tamil Nadu should be renamed as 'Thamizhagam' which evoked the ire of the ruling DMK, as the ruling party accused him of unnecessarily interfering in state politics rather than paying attention to developmental initiatives. During the state Assembly address, Guv Ravi also skipped a few references to the names of Dravidian stalwarts including the late EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai. This prompted Chief Minister MK Stalin to move a motion to reject the deviations in the presence of Ravi, as the latter staged a walkout of the House.

#LIVE | After showdown in Tamil Nadu assembly over Guv's speech, now poster war intensifies in the state. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/rxYFItSUVp — Republic (@republic) January 10, 2023

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin issued the first reaction to the Governor's speech and backed the action of CM Stalin. "Today one incident happened you all must have heard about it. Our leader has done something that has not happened in history before, usually, our leader in his response and announcements makes the opposition-run but today he made the governor run. That is the Tamil Nadu chief minister," he said.

AIADMK & BJP slams DMK govt

The main opposition AIADMK dubbed the incident as a "disappointment" stating it was "indecent" on the part of the CM to have "spoken" when the Governor was seated, alluding to the resolution moved by Stalin. While BJP threw its weight behind Ravi, describing CM Stalin's action as "disrespectful and amateurish".

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, "The desperation level of DMK is for mounting day by day. GetOutRavi was posted on social media yesterday and today the posters on the streets, it is clearly an attempt of DMK to hide their incompetence".

BJP Leader Narayanan Thirupathy told Republic, "This is dirty and cheap politics done by the DMK government. For the last 60 years, DMK has been abusing the people of Tamil Nadu and insulting the Consitution of India. BJP will not keep quiet and give a befitting reply as they are insulting our nation and constitution. Whatever happened yesterday, strict action needs to be taken by the speaker. CM Stalin has done the biggest mistake and DMK should refrain from doing such actions".