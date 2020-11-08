IndiaWithArnab Petition Gets More Than 5 Lakh Signatures From 200+ Stated Geographies

People across the globe continue to echo support for Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami as the petition #IndiaWithArnab has now crossed more than 5 million signatories worldwide. The anger against the Maharashtra government's witch-hunt and its repeated attempts to harass Arnab has received international criticism, with people from over 200 named geographies extending their solidarity with the network's Editor-in-Chief as he continues to be prosecuted in a malicious case.

Ever since Arnab's illegal arrest on November 4, Twitter has been flooded with tweets in his support with nearly 2056041 tweets on #IndiaWithArnab as of Sunday noon. Apart from a large number of tweets, there have been 3.4 billion impressions on the mentioned hashtag, an analysis has shown.

The number of signatories on the petition #IndiaWithArnab continues to rise exponentially as people from across the world jump in to extend solidarity and support with the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief. There are over 21,700 signatories on the petition, as of now, from the United States while 8446 signatories from the UK. People from Canada and Australia have also voiced their support through the petition with almost 7200 and 5865 signatories, respectively.

The petition #IndiaWithArnab is an appeal for support, a symbol of solidarity and a message on behalf of 130 crore Indians that they will come together and fight this brutal bludgeoning of the heart of our democracy, liberty and fundamental rights in an independent democratic Republic of India. This petition is a statement to every quarter of power that the people of India will not remain mute spectators to the breaking down of law and order, the high-handedness of a state machinery and the open physical assault on a citizen of India.

The petition demands urgent intervention to end this prevailing Emergency in Maharashtra, immediate action against the Mumbai Police commissioner who has led an assault on the fourth pillar, strongest action against those sitting in the highest offices of power, choreographing the brutal assault on Arnab Goswami and his family, and on the rule of law, immediate removal of all the Mumbai Police officers who physically assaulted Arnab Goswami, among other things.

Arnab moved to Taloja jail

After 4 nights in a quarantine centre in Alibag, Arnab Goswami was taken to Taloja jail on Sunday morning in a police van with black screens on its windows to prevent him from being seen. After the Alibag CJM on Wednesday evening had sent Arnab to 14 days judicial custody, the Bombay HC on Saturday, reserved the order in the plea challenging Arnab's arrest following which it was announced that the verdict will be pronounced at 3 pm on Monday. Shifting Arnab Goswami to Taloja jail wasn't intimated to Arnab Goswami's lawyers.

