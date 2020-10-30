JusticeForSadhviPragya: Here's How To Sign Petition & Ensure Justice For Sadhvi Pragya

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur made massive revelations about the gruesome torture by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Sadhvi Pragya revealed that Singh tortured her horrifically and coerced her into accepting that she was involved in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. Despite the gruesome torture, the permanent physical injury, the chilling details of atrocities and the national chorus for justice, those accused of custodial torture continue to remain and thrive in the police force. Hence this petition is an appeal for justice for Sadhvi Pragya whose life today is a living embodiment of the torture she faced in the past.

Once the petition signed, it will be sent it to the highest offices of the nation so that Sadhvi Pragya’s disclosures do not limit itself to being just a subject of narrated horror, but mark the beginning of true justice prevailing in this great country for a woman who was subject to the most chilling crimes by men in uniform.

Sadhvi Pragya's disclosures monstrous torture

In an interview with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on October 28, Sadhvi Pragya detailed the torture she was subjected to during her days in custody. She revealed that “​Param Bir Singh is a torturous person who indulges in illegal activities. He has put me in jail and has inflicted such torture on me which no woman would have suffered, even before Independence.”

She also recalled how she was beaten without stating any reasons. "Param Bir Singh was not satisfied even after the officials beat me. He hurled abuses at me and snatched the belt from another officer and started flogging me with it mercilessly.” “​They kept asking me questions, when I did not say what they wanted me to say, then they tortured me more. ​ I became unconscious. They took me to a hospital quietly and the report said that my lungs were damaged due to beating and therefore I was facing difficulties in breathing" she said.

Recounting the brutal third-degree torture she further said, ​“They tortured me in various ways, sometimes they would take me to a room and all the officials would together push me towards the wall and my head was banged and my lower back was damaged. Param Bir Singh and Sukhwinder Singh were those who inflicted inhuman atrocities.”

Sadhvi Pragya named the sitting Mumbai Police Commissioner as the man who inflicted unfathomable amounts of torture on her and said, “​When I was taken to Kala chowki police station, they started torturing me with asking any questions, stating no reasons. Param Bir Singh was there along with several other inspectors”

Soon after the third-degree torture came to light massive support was witnessed for Sadhvi Pragya. The petition will help in serving justice to the BJP leader and act as a step towards taking action against the accused. Some of the demands mentioned in the petition are; immediate suspension and removal of Param Bir Singh from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner pending full and complete enquiry on his direct and indirect role in the torture inflicted upon Sadhvi Pragya; Immediate suspension and removal of all serving police officers who have been accused by Sadhvi Pragya vis-a-vis torture; to investigate all those directly and indirectly involved in the infliction of torturous methods on Sadhvi Pragya.

