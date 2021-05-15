MumbaiRains Trends On Twitter As Mumbai Might Witness Rain Due To Cyclone Tauktae

Mumbaikars have started trending #MumbaiRains on Twitter as a low-pressure zone over the Arabian Sea that is expected to into its first cyclonic storm of the year on India’s west coast. Subsequently, the Cyclone named ‘Tauktae’ would also bring heavy rains to several parts of Mumbai and Thane districts on Sunday. From sharing memes about the ‘dreamy weather’ to saying they can’t wait to witness the Mumbai Rains, internet users have taken to Twitter to express their happiness about dark clouds slowly taking over to bring some downpour. The cyclone was named ‘Tauktae’ in Myanmar which means ‘gecko’ in Burmese.

#MumbaiRains all clouds today, pleasant atmosphere today in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/AFsg8hoNeR — Nitin Namdeo Sawant (@iNitinSawant) May 15, 2021

IMD places Mumbai and Thane under the yellow category

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also placed Mumbai and Thane under the yellow category of a storm warning. This implies that the region might witness “heavy rain at isolated place” for one day. However, the districts in the southern end of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra including Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara are placed under the orange category by the IMD which means more severe weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Cyclone Tauktae is currently centred over Lakshadweep and on Saturday morning, it intensified into a cyclonic storm, said a tweet by IMD. "Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & east-central the Arabian Sea: Cyclone watch for south Gujarat & Diu coasts," IMD said in a tweet on May 15. Further, a tweet by a Navy spokesperson read, “Indian Navy ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams standby...for rendering full support to State administrations as Cyclonic Storm Tauktae approaches Western Coast of India.”

In another forecast on Friday, IMD had said that the storm would intensify into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with winds of the speed of 150 to 160kmph by May 17. According to experts, the Cyclone Tauktae is expected to move towards north north-eastwards initially for some time before moving to north north-westwards and reach the Gujarat coast by May 18 morning. "Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & east-central Arabian Sea about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hrs. To move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning," IMD tweeted.

