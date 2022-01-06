Number Of Hospitalisations Is Low Despite Surge In COVID-19 Cases: Maha Health Minister

Despite an alarming rise in COVID-19 infections, the number of hospitalized patients is still low in Maharashtra, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday. The state government has not yet considered shutting down local trains in Mumbai and imposing inter-district travel restrictions, he told reporters here. While discussions were held about imposing weekend lockdown and night curfew, no decision has been taken in that regard too, he added.

Maharashtra had on Wednesday reported 26,538 fresh coronavirus cases, 44 per cent more than the previous day, and eight fatalities. Shutting down local trains is definitely not under consideration. Inter-district restrictions are also not being considered, Tope said.

Earlier in the day, Tope and additional chief secretary (health) Pradeep Vyas apprised NCP president Sharad Pawar (whose party is part of the ruling combine) of the coronavirus situation in the state. He (Pawar) had a discussion with ACS Health and me on current restrictions and what can be done for their implementation. Also, if it (implementation) is not happening, how it can be made stricter," the minister said.

Pawar also asked them to provide him a list of dos and don'ts recommended by the state and will give his feedback, Tope said.

They also discussed the decision to close schools and colleges in Mumbai, Pune and Thane, he said. If this vulnerable population of school and college students visits malls, etc, how will the restrictions serve any purpose, Tope added.



The state capital Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 15,166 new coronavirus infections and the positivity rate shot up to 25 per cent, the minister noted. But the hospitalisation rate has not increased significantly and 80 per cent of hospital beds in the city were still unoccupied, he pointed out.

A similar rise in infections had been seen during the second wave too, but this time around the demand for medical oxygen and the number of deaths have not increased, which was a positive sign, Tope said. This can be attributed to the fact that Mumbai has achieved nearly 100 per cent vaccination, he added. The new infections are seen to be affecting the upper respiratory tract including the nose and throat more and not so much the lungs, the health minister said.